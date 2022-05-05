Evening brief: Majority of social media users not bothered about absolute facts, says report and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Majority of social media users not bothered about absolute facts: Report

The majority of social media users are not bothered about absolute facts and only confirm or verify online information. Read more

Two men flung into air as tyre of JCB bulldozer bursts | Watch video

Two workers were killed after a tyre of a JCB bulldozer burst while filling gas in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. Read more

'Don't forget he is 7-8 years older than when he could do it with ease': Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni captaining CSK

With a 13-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings are all but eliminated from the race. Read more

Katrina Kaif celebrates mom's 70th birthday with siblings, jokes that they are all 'very noisy kids'. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif wished her mother Suzanne Turquotte on Instagram. Read more

Are Ayurvedic medicines safe? Expert reveals worrying side effects of popular herbs

Ayurveda, the ancient medicinal system, has been around for thousands of years and trusted by millions for its holistic approach towards health. Read more

Hardik Pandya’s baby son Agastya blows a kiss to Rashid Khan in viral video

The official page of the Indian Premier League or IPL team Gujarat Titans, has taken to their Instagram in order to share the cutest video ever. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON