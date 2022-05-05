Two men flung into air as tyre of JCB bulldozer bursts | Watch video

Two workers were killed after a tyre of a JCB bulldozer burst while filling gas in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. Footage for a close-circuit camera went viral on Thursday where the two workers were seen checking the air pressure of the huge tyre when it exploded, springing both of them into the air.

According to reports, the incident happened in Raipur's Siltara Industrial area two days ago. Visuals, shared widely on Twitter, showed a man pumping air into a bulldozer tyre to check the air pressure.

A while later, another man came and pressed the tyre a few times to check the air pressure again when it suddenly burst and flung the two men into the air.

Here's the video:

(Trigger warning: Visuals disturbing, viewers discretion is advised)

रायपुर के सिलतरा के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में फ्रीक एक्सीडेंट में जेसीबी के टायर में हवा भरते समय ब्लास्ट से दो लोगों की मौके पर मौत 😯😟 लापरवाही का मामला दर्ज। कार्यक्षेत्र पर सावधानी व सुरक्षा हमेशा जरूरी। 👇 pic.twitter.com/0pdwjqjZvP — Santosh Singh (@SantoshSinghIPS) May 4, 2022

It was yet to be ascertained if the tyre was overfilled or already damaged leading to the accident. An investigation was underway, officials were quoted as saying in various media reports.

