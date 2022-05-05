Home / India News / Two men flung into air as tyre of JCB bulldozer bursts | Watch video
Two men flung into air as tyre of JCB bulldozer bursts | Watch video

A video went viral where two workers were seen checking the air pressure of a tyre when it exploded, killing both of them instantly.
Two workers killed after tyre of the JCB bulldozer burst.(Screengrab from viral video)
Updated on May 05, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Two workers were killed after a tyre of a JCB bulldozer burst while filling gas in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. Footage for a close-circuit camera went viral on Thursday where the two workers were seen checking the air pressure of the huge tyre when it exploded, springing both of them into the air.

According to reports, the incident happened in Raipur's Siltara Industrial area two days ago. Visuals, shared widely on Twitter, showed a man pumping air into a bulldozer tyre to check the air pressure.

A while later, another man came and pressed the tyre a few times to check the air pressure again when it suddenly burst and flung the two men into the air.

Here's the video:

(Trigger warning: Visuals disturbing, viewers discretion is advised)

It was yet to be ascertained if the tyre was overfilled or already damaged leading to the accident. An investigation was underway, officials were quoted as saying in various media reports.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

accident jcb raipur
