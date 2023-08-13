Evening brief: 'Modi, Shah studied in our schools,' Kharge's dig, and all the latest news

‘Modi, Shah studied in our schools’: Kharge takes a dig at PM over his Lok Sabha speech

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Lok Sabha speech in response to the no-confidence motion moved by I.N.D.I.A. bloc against the central government. He alleged that the PM didn't answer to the questions posed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pertaining to the ethnic violence, instead, "he ridiculed (former PM) Nehru, Congress party…and claimed that everything has been done by Modi'. Read more

Dharmendra thanks fans for their ‘loving response’ to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, shares video of people dancing in theatre

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting ₹83.10 crore in the first two days of its release. Now, Dharmendra has taken to Twitter or X to share a small video from a recent show of the film, where fans started dancing in the hall during the end credits. Read more

Suryakumar Yadav's 'honest' admission on his ODI World Cup chances after Rohit Sharma's 'Shreyas Iyer' revelation

Suryakumar Yadav's continued struggle in ODI cricket has been among the talking points as India build towards the Asia Cup, followed by the 2023 World Cup at home. After comments from captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, Suryakumar himself admitted to his poor numbers in the format and not making most of the opportunities handed to him throughout the year. Read more

Independence Day 2023: 6 amazing DIY tricolour art and craft ideas kids can try

India is preparing to celebrate its 77th Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm. This significant day is celebrated with patriotic zeal, flag hoisting, cultural events and reflections on the journey of India's struggle for independence. Read more

Student proudly unfurls Indian flag at graduation ceremony abroad. Watch

Awanish Sharan, Indian Administrative Officer of the Chhatisgarh cadre, took to Twitter to share a video of an Indian student unfurling the tricolour during his graduation ceremony abroad. The student's sweet gesture at the ceremony has won hearts online. Read more

