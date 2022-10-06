Evening brief: Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat engine damaged after cattle hit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express engine damaged after hitting cattle

The engine of the recently launched Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was damaged after it collided with cattle on its track near Vatva railway station in Gujarat on Thursday. Read more

Operation Chakra: 26 cyber criminals in CBI net as part of nationwide crackdown

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has so far apprehended 26 cybercriminals in collaboration with the state police, Interpol, and agencies from other nations to dismantle cybercrime networks operating in the country, the premier agency said. Read more

'I've got his name written down. The oppositions fear him': Steyn names his choice to replace Jasprit Bumrah at T20 WC

Team India flew for Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup in the early morning hours of October 6. Read more

RRR team begins campaign for Oscars, asks Academy to consider Ram Charan for Best Actor, film for Best Movie

SS Rajamouli and team have started their campaign for next year's Oscars ceremony. Read more

3 popular and delicious Korean recipes you must try

Korean cuisine has a delightfully warm flavour. Due to cultural shifts over time, Korean food has changed, yet it still plays a significant role in defining the nation. Read more

Your Instagram, Facebook feeds will have more ads

Meta, the parent company of social media giants including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is testing many new features which may increase advertisements for users on its platforms. Read more

Honda City completes 25 years in India: A flashback

Honda Cars India Ltd. is celebrating 25 years of Honda City in the Indian market. The sedan has been successful since it was first launched in India back in 1998. Read more

Dhanashree shares a heartfelt message for Yuzvendra Chahal ahead T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team departed for Australia in the wee hours of Thursday morning for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Read here

