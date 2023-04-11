Evening brief: ‘Naatu Naatu’ becomes ‘Modi Modi’ in BJP election song, and all the latest news
RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu’ turns into ‘Modi Modi’ in Karnataka BJP's election campaign song. VIDEO
With less than a month left for the crucial Karnataka assembly polls, the ruling BJP on Tuesday released a remix of Oscar winning Naatu Naatu number from the Telugu film ‘RRR’ and highlighted the achievements of BJP government. Read more
Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, says Modi will become PM again with full majority
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term with an absolute majority in the 2024 national polls while hitting out at Rahul Gandhi saying it is high time for him to change or else Congress would be wiped out of the entire country. Read more
Amid dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha says…
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra have made headlines over the past few weeks because the duo has often been seen together, sparking speculation of a possible romantic relationship. Read more
India's best-selling SUV hits key production milestone of 5 lakh units
Tata Nexon has been a power player in the SUV segment in the Indian car market. Recently, Nexon from Tata Motors hit a key production milestone of five lakh units and the company took to its social media handle to celebrate the achievement. Read more
Bride, her father, and the groom recreate iconic DDLJ scene
A bride, her father, and her groom recently recreated the iconic 'Jaa Simran jaa' scene from the film DDLJ. They have gone viral on social media. Watch
Inside Deepika Padukone's Bhutan trip with hike to Tiger's Nest, selfie with fans at cafe. See new pics
Actor Deepika Padukone travelled to Bhutan recently and has been visiting several places in the country. Read more
Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani look regal in elegant traditional outfits, serve mom-daughter fashion goals
Actor Raveena Tandon delighted her followers on social media by sharing pictures from a recent photoshoot on Instagram. The photos also featured Raveena's daughter, Rasha Thadani. Read more
After intense handshake, LSG share mind-boggling Kohli-Gambhir moment
LSG's official social media handles shared pictures which left fans astonished as they called it a “miracle”. Read more
