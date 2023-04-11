Home / India News / Amid dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha says…

Amid dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha says…

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 11, 2023 03:13 PM IST

Though Parineeti and Raghav have not officially confirmed their relationship, rumours are doing the rounds that they might get engaged.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra have been grabbing headlines, as the duo has often been spotted together, sparking speculation of their relationship. Chadha on Tuesday again dodged a question when quizzed about their dating rumors, and said: "Aapko batayenge (will tell you)".

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha at the Mumbai airport.
Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha at the Mumbai airport.

The Rajya Sabha MP spoke to NDTV on the sidelines of of his party's celebrations after being elevated to national party status. The Election Commission granted AAP the national party status on Monday, and said that the development in "such a short time" is "nothing less than a miracle".

Heaping praises on party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal Chadha said: “When Arvind Kejriwal launched the party, we all joined him, giving up our jobs. Today this kaafila (caravan) has gone so far - who thought we would achieve this after 10 years? AAP has two states, more than 10 MPs, dozens of MLAs".

“We are confident that the day is not far when Arvind Kejriwal will rule the country”, he added.

Watch: ‘Ask me about…: Raghav Chadha’s ‘Parineeti’ wordplay amid dating rumours 

Later, when the reporter asked Chadha to switch his attention from "Rajneeti (politics) to Parineeti, the AAP MP laughed, and said: "I will tell you. We will have a separate interview on that."

Though Parineeti and Raghav have not officially confirmed their relationship, rumours are doing the rounds that they might get engaged. They have often been seen together at Mumbai airport and a restaurant in the city.

Chopra and the AAP leader studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Recently, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their alleged "union". Taking to Twitter, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal parineeti chopra raghav chadha relationship + 3 more
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal parineeti chopra raghav chadha relationship + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out