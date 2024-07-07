Evening brief: Om Birla's advice to lawmakers; Rahul Gandhi says compensation for Hathras victims 'inadequate', more

Om Birla was reelected as Lok Sabha Speaker after the first election for the position since 1976. This marks the first time in four decades that a Speaker has retained the post. In an interview, Birla discussed his priorities, emphasising the importance of high-quality debates and the role of diverse views in shaping policies. He highlighted the need for constructive discussions and maintaining public confidence in Parliament. Birla also spoke about plans for his constituency, Kota-Bundi, focusing on developing agriculture-based industries and tourism. He aims to boost the local economy and support students preparing for competitive exams. Dig deeper Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to increase compensation for victims of the Hathras stampede. Gandhi called the current compensation of ₹2 lakh for the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured inadequate and requested immediate disbursement. He also emphasised the need for proper medical treatment for the injured and a thorough investigation into the incident, which he attributed to local administrative negligence. Gandhi met with the victims' families and highlighted the necessity of severe punishment for the guilty and enhanced support for the affected families. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Mumbai BMW crash: Shiv Sena leader, who owned the car, detained Dig deeper

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba's lawyer claims '10-12 people sprayed poison' Dig deeper

India News

Surat building collapse: FIR registered against three, including owners Dig deeper

Madras HC denies permission for Armstrong's burial at BSP office in Chennai Dig deeper

Global Matters

CA$ 30m gold heist: Stolen bars may be in India, say police Dig deeper

Georgia: ‘Blue-faced’ 2-year-old boy's death in boiling hot car was not an ‘accident,’ police say Dig deeper

Sports Going

Ishan Kishan, after a break from international cricket due to travel fatigue, resumed training in Baroda with Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Kishan missed domestic games for Jharkhand, considering it normal to prioritize his mental and physical well-being. Despite scoring runs, Kishan experienced fatigue and took a break, though few understood his decision. Kishan emphasised the importance of performing in domestic cricket for a comeback but found it illogical to play domestically during his international break. Unselected for BCCI's central contracts list and the England Test series, Kishan remains focused on giving his best. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Skin icing, a popular trend among beauty influencers, involves using ice rollers on the face for potential benefits like acne reduction, puffiness relief, and soothing swollen eyes. Despite its growing popularity on social media, there's no scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness. Dinyar Workingboxwalla, a celebrity aesthetician, warns against skin icing, citing risks such as disrupting natural skin temperature, damaging the skin's barrier, and causing capillary damage. He also notes that skin icing can exacerbate conditions like rosacea and eczema. Workingboxwalla advises following professional skincare advice and established routines over trendy but potentially harmful practices. Dig deeer

