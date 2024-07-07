Madras HC denies permission for Armstrong's burial at BSP office in Chennai

The Madras High Court has rejected a writ petition seeking to bury Tamil Nadu BSP state president K Armstrong on the party's office premises. His cremation will now take place on private land in Pothur village, Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu. K Armstrong was the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president,

K Armstrong was assassinated near his residence in Chennai on Friday evening by unidentified men.

Justice V Bhavani Subbarayan of the Madras high court observed that the proposed burial site at the BSP office was a passageway. She also questioned the petitioner about an alternative location, given the residential nature of the area.

K Porkodi, Armstrong's wife, had filed a petition seeking approval to bury him at the party office. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government objected, citing the residential location.

Armstrong's body is currently at Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public homage. Party leader Mayawati and national coordinator Akash Anand paid their respects and demanded a CBI investigation into the murder.

Eight suspects have been arrested so far, and police are investigating the case from multiple angles.

Earlier on Saturday, BSP supporters protested and raised slogans demanding the arrest of the culprits and a CBI investigation. They also called for chief ninister MK Stalin's resignation.

Several BSP workers held a sit-in protest on Poonamallee High Road in Chennai, causing a traffic jam and halting vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin also expressed grief over the incident.

Taking to 'X', the Chief Minister wrote, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight."

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," he added.