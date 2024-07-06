BSP Tamil Nadu chief hacked to death: Mayawati reacts. Who was K Armstrong?

K Armstrong, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president, was hacked to death by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai on Friday. BSP Supremo Mayawati reacted sharply to the incident and the Tamil Nadu government “must punish the guilty”. K Armstrong, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president,

The two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur inflicting grievous injuries on him, and fled. He died on the way to the hospital, police said, adding that they have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the suspects.

“The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty,” Mayawati said in a post on X.

Who was BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong?

K Armstrong had completed his law degree from Venkateswara University, Tirupati, and practiced law in Chennai courts. He first served as a corporation councillor in 2006 and later became the president of the BSP's Tamil Nadu unit in the subsequent year. In the 2011 Tamil Nadu assembly election, he contested in the Kolathur constituency, receiving substantial support despite not winning. Throughout his career, he consistently advocated for the rights of Dalits and the underprivileged. Although the BSP does not have a political presence in Chennai, Amstrong, an advocate was a known Dalit voice.

10 special police teams formed

The Chennai Police has formed 10 special teams to probe the murder of K Armstrong.

"On July 5, evening, while Armstrong (52 years), State President, Bahujan Samaj Party was standing in front of his house at Venugopal Samy Kovil Street, Perambur (K-1 Sembium PS limits), unknown persons assaulted him with knives. Due to the assault, he sustained bleeding injuries and subsequently police admitted him at Apollo Hospital with the assistance of the passersby. Doctors who examined him declared that he was dead," the Chennai Police said in a statement.

"In this regard, 10 special teams have been formed under the leadership of Tr. Asra Garg IPS., Addl.COP (North) to probe the motives behind the murder and to arrest the culprits. Special teams are intensifying the search to arrest those culprits," it added.

Reactions from Opposition

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK party over the death of the BSP Tamil Nadu president and said if such a leader is assassinated, then what is the point of criticizing the law and order in the state.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said, "It is shocking and painful after knowing BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death. Condolences to BSP cadres and his family. If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law."

"I request MK Stalin to give assurance for peaceful last rights of Armstrong without any obstacles," he added.

BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers.

"Our BJP party leader has already pointed out that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu several times. Today, a Dalit leader has been murdered. Armstrong was a young and active leader of a national party," Prasad said.

"…We ask this Tamil Nadu Government to make sure of immediate arrest of the murderers," he added.