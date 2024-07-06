TN BSP chief Armstrong killed near his residence, says Police

Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K Armstrong, was allegedly murdered near his residence in Chennai on Friday night, officials familiar with the matter said. The Chennai police have registered a case of murder, and a special team has been formed to track the suspects. (File photo)

He was attacked by a group of six suspects on three bikes, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The crime occurred while Armstrong was speaking to his friends on the road near his residence in Perambur, northern Chennai at around 7.30pm. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He had injuries on his head and neck.

The Chennai police have registered a case of murder, and a special team has been formed to track the suspects, the officer added, noting that the entire locality has been placed under a security blanket.

Although the BSP does not have a political presence in Chennai, Amstrong, an advocate was a known Dalit voice. He served as a ward Councillor of the Greater chennai corporation in 2006.

The opposition and allies of the ruling party expressed shock over the murder.

“The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to quickly arrest and punish the killers,” said parliamentarian D Ravikumar of ruling DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK- formerly the Dalit panthers of India).

“I strongly condemn the DMK government which has pushed law and order to such a bad level that a state president of a national party can be murdered and crimes are committed without fear of police, government, or the law,” said AIADMK general secretary , Edappadi Palaniswami.

“Violence & brutality has no place in our society, but has become a norm in TN in the last 3 years under the DMK regime,” BJP state president K Annamalai posted on X.

The additional chief of police, Asra Garg, will lead 10 special teams to probe the motives behind the murder of and to arrest the suspects, said Chennai police.