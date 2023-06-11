Evening brief: On allegations of dynasty politics, Supriya Sule mentions Parliament performance; and all the latest news

Can't run away from dynasty politics; Parliament not run by my father: Supriya Sule Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule on Sunday said she was proud to be the daughter of Sharad and Pratibha Pawar and that she would never run away from nepotism or dynasty politics. 'I can't go away from nepotism because I was born in a political family. I am very proud to be Pratibha and Sharad Pawar's daughter. Why should I run away from this? I have even said this in Parliament," Supriya Sule said a day after Sharad Pawar elevated her to the post of the working president along with Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel. Read more NCP leaders Supriya Sule (left) and Sharad Pawar. (File)

