Evening brief: On PM Modi's nepotism remark, Rahul Gandhi says 'won’t comment' and all the latest news

'Won't comment, Happy Independence Day': Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's nepotism remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday refused to comment on PM Modi's Independence Day speech in which PM Modi said corruption and nepotism are two big challenges the country is facing today. Read more.

Children rejecting foreign toys reflects spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, on Monday said even a 5-year-old child refuses to play with foreign toys and it reflects the spirit of self-reliant India in him and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' runs through his veins. Read more.

India hands over Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka Navy

The security of India and Sri Lanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation, the Indian envoy here said on Monday, as India handed over a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to the Sri Lanka Navy to further boost bilateral defence partnership. Read more.

Karan Johar says 'we can't predict' future of Brahmastra on Ayan Mukerji's birthday and amid calls for boycott

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a long note for Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday. He shared a picture with the birthday boy and talked about his upcoming film after many people called for a boycott of the movie. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Read more.

‘Vengsarkar was annoyed, told Srinath ‘Don’t bowl bouncers’. Next ball he…’: Former India pacer reveals riveting story

India have always been known for producing world-class batters and outstanding spinners. It has lately been that Indian cricket have witnessed a pool of fast bowlers to select from which handed the team a massive advantage in SENA countries during Test tours. Read more.

Ola Electric working on India's quickest electric car, launch set for 2024

Ola Electric on Monday gave yet another glimpse at its first ever electric car with CEO Bhavish Aggarwal touting it as the next big development after his company showcased and started selling its S1 Pro electric scooters last year. Read more.

