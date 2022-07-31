Evening brief: Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation: Report

The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden donated £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) to a charitable trust of Prince Charles, a report by The Sunday Times said on Saturday. Read more

5 things to know about ‘Azadi ki Railgadi’- mentioned in Mann Ki Baat by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, said ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which commemorates the 75th year of India’s Independence, is fast becoming a mass movement. Read more

MP local body polls: What results indicate about 2023 assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won seven mayoral cities in the recently concluded local body polls in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress won five and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened its account for the first time in the state by winning one. Read more

Jharkhand MLA says he too was asked to meet Sarma, Assam CM denies charge

A Congress MLA from Jharkhand has now alleged that his colleagues arrested in Bengal over seizure of cash worth lakhs had asked him to meet Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati along with them where he would have been promised a ministerial berth and cash worth crores after bringing down the JMM-Congress government in the tribal-dominated state. Read more

ITR filing last day: Helplines will be operational ‘24/7 today’, says tax dept

The Income Tax department said on Sunday – the last day for filing income tax returns (ITRs) – that its customer helpline numbers will be operational 'throughout the day'. Read more

Kareena Kapoor says her 'baby bump' pic was ‘morphed’; it is time to reassess our obsession with celeb pregnancies

One thing that we know and appreciate about Kareena Kapoor is her eagerness to be open and share every aspect of her life with her fans. In recent days, she has spoken candidly about not being pregnant and continues to share her excitement about bringing up Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, her children with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. Read more

Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold to extend India's weightlifting medal streak at Commonwealth Games 2022, sets Games record

Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the second gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by setting a CWG record in the men's 67kg weightlifting final. Jeremy, 19, lifted 136kg in his first snatch effort and bettered it by successfully attempting 140kgs in his next try. Read more

