5 things to know about ‘Azadi ki Railgadi’- mentioned in Mann Ki Baat by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, said ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which commemorates the 75th year of India’s Independence, is fast becoming a mass movement. In this 91st episode of his radio address, PM Modi mentioned about an interesting initiative called ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station’, a week-long celebration that started on July 18 and ended on July 23. The aim was to make people understand the role of Indian Railways in the freedom struggle.

1. Importance of 75 identified stations has been highlighted

During the event, importance of 75 identified stations and 27 trains in the freedom struggle was highlighted. The 75 train stations - spread across 24 states in the country - were decorated to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Many programs like Nukkad Natak in local language, light and sound shows, display of patriotic songs, and video films were held.

2. Some prominent railway stations

Gomoh Junction in Jharkhand is now officially known as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Junction Gomoh. It was from this station, PM Modi said, that Netaji Subhash was successful in dodging British officers by boarding the Kalka Mail. The Kakori Railway Station near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has association with the bravehearts like Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan. Vanchi Maniyachchi Junction in Thoothukudi District of Tamil Nadu is named after the freedom fighter Vanchinathan.

3. Family members of freedom fighters take part

Family members of the freedom fighters from the originating stations flagged off 27 trains. The historical facts about the trains were depicted on the trains for the knowledge of citizens, specifically for the younger generations to understand.

4. PM urges for school visits

The Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat urged the students and teachers to visit the nearby historical Railway Stations which are under ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’. He asked the school teachers to take the small children to these stations and explain them the patriotic events those have taken place.

5. Photo exhibitions at the stations

At all these 75 Railway Stations, photo exhibitions and selfie points have been arranged in the backdrop of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi’. On the closing ceremony of this week-long iconic event, the family members of the freedom fighters were asked to share the stories about the stations.

