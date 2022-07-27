Home / India News / ‘Azadi ka amrit mahotsav’: ITBP troops wave the 'Tiranga' at 12,000 feet
'Azadi ka amrit mahotsav': ITBP troops wave the 'Tiranga' at 12,000 feet

The troops also sent a message for the citizens urging them to participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ mahotsav to mark upcoming 75 years of Indian independence
Indo Tibetan Border Police troops seen waving the 'Tiranga' at 12,000 feet in Ladakh(ANI)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 11:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Nisha Anand

Visuals shared by the nation's primary border patrol agency showed a number of soldiers sitting on a small hillock and proudly displaying the national flag. A small video posted by the ITBP on Twitter showed them shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The visuals were from the North West Frontier in Leh, Ladakh.

"Bharat Mata Ki Jai. ITBP troops with Tricolour at 12,000 feet in Ladakh with the message of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to urge the citizens to hoist the Tricolour or display it in the homes between 13 to 15 August, 2022," the message read.

The troops also sent a message to all citizens, urging them to wholeheartedly participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the government's move to have all home display the national flag.

To facilitate 'Har Ghar Tiranga', the government has also amended the Flag Code to allow people to display the flag on all days a week. Other changes include lifting of restrictions on materials to be used to make the flag, and on the size of the 'Tiranga'.

News agency PTI, quoting an official statement, said over 20 crore national flags are expected to be hoisted atop houses for the three days - August 13 to 15 - of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

