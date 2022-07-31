Home / India News / PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: ‘Put Tricolour as social media profile pic from August 2-15’

PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: ‘Put Tricolour as social media profile pic from August 2-15’

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, suggested that people can place the Tricolor in their social media profile pictures between August 2 and 15 under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to celebrate the 75th year of India's Independence.

“Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13-15, a special movement – Har Ghar Tiranga is being organised. I have a suggestion that from August 2-15, all of us can place the Tricolor in our social media profile pictures,” Modi said.

The prime minister added that August 2 also has a special connection with the Tricolor. “This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah ji who designed our national flag. I pay my respectful homage to him. I will also remember the great revolutionary Madam Cama,” he said.

Earlier this month, the PM invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the episode which will take place on this Sunday.

"Do you have inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them... share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi had tweeted.

In the 90th edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat', Modi had remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.

He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

