Mann Ki Baat Highlights | Change your social media DP to mark Independence Day, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Today was the 91st episode of the radio programme, which was first aired on October 3, 2014.
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 11:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through what was the 91st episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat; the first edition of the programme aired on October 3, 2014, and a new episode is aired on the last Sunday of every month.

"I invite you all to tune-in to this month's #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India's strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

For each edition of his speech, the prime minister seeks ideas from citizens, several days in advance. People can share their ideas on the NaMo app or record their messages by dialling the number 1800-11-7800.

Meanwhile, in the 90th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was telecast on June 26, PM Modi spoke on, among other things, the Emergency, which was imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government on June 25, 1975.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 31, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes

    PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra for their recent achievements. He also extends his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

  • Jul 31, 2022 11:24 AM IST

    ‘Citizens should visit fairs that take place in different states’

    Highlighting fairs that take place in different parts of the country, Modi urges citizens to visit these places and use hashtags to make others aware of such fairs.

  • Jul 31, 2022 11:19 AM IST

    PM Modi says if possible, people should visit Minjar Mela in Himachal

    PM says that if possible, people should visit Himachal Pradesh to attend the ongoing Minjar Mela which is currently underway in the state.

  • Jul 31, 2022 11:09 AM IST

    ‘Use Tiranga as social media profile from August 2’

    From August 2 to 15, use tricolour as your social media display picture, urges PM Modi.

  • Jul 31, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    PM mentions 75 railway stations named after freedom fighters

    Ahead of Independence Day, PM Modi talks about 75 railway stations in the country that are named after freedom fighters and revolutionaries, asks children to visit such stations.

  • Jul 31, 2022 11:03 AM IST

    PM Modi remembers Shaheed Udham Singh

    The prime minister remembers revolutionary Udham Singh on his 82nd death anniversary, i.e. today.

  • Jul 31, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat begins

    PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio address begins.

  • Jul 31, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly on the 91st episode of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.

narendra modi mann ki baat

