Evening brief: Owaisi reacts to claim that his great grandfather was Hindu Brahmin and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Owaisi reacts to claim that his great grandfather was Hindu Brahmin: 'Amusing'
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reacted to a social media post that claimed Hindu Brahmin Tulsiramdas as Owaisi's great-grandfather. "It’s always amusing to me that even when they have to concoct a lineage, Sanghis have to find a Brahmin ancestor for me," the AIMIM chief said. Read More
Indian couple from Karnataka, son found dead in US home: What we know so far
An Indian couple and their six-year-old child have been found dead in the US' Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, police said. The family was from Karnataka and were found dead from gunshot wounds in their home on Friday when police responded to a welfare check around noon. Read More
Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh's Sunday casuals get a perfect score in effortless styling. All pics, video
Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh stepped out in Mumbai today. The two chose minimal and effortless styling for their day-out looks and scored a perfect A for their sartorial picks. Read More
Sourav Ganguly settles KL Rahul vs Ishan Kishan debate with blunt verdict on India's wicketkeeper for ODI World Cup
The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee will have questions a many when they sit on Monday morning to pick their Asia Cup team in addition to also selecting a provisional squad for the ODI World Cup. Read More
