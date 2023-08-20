Evening brief: Owaisi reacts to claim that his great grandfather was Hindu Brahmin and all the latest news

Owaisi reacts to claim that his great grandfather was Hindu Brahmin: 'Amusing' AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reacted to a social media post that claimed Hindu Brahmin Tulsiramdas as Owaisi's great-grandfather. "It’s always amusing to me that even when they have to concoct a lineage, Sanghis have to find a Brahmin ancestor for me," the AIMIM chief said. Read More Asaduddin Owaisi(PTI)

Indian couple from Karnataka, son found dead in US home: What we know so far

An Indian couple and their six-year-old child have been found dead in the US' Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, police said. The family was from Karnataka and were found dead from gunshot wounds in their home on Friday when police responded to a welfare check around noon. Read More

Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh's Sunday casuals get a perfect score in effortless styling. All pics, video

Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh stepped out in Mumbai today. The two chose minimal and effortless styling for their day-out looks and scored a perfect A for their sartorial picks. Read More

Sourav Ganguly settles KL Rahul vs Ishan Kishan debate with blunt verdict on India's wicketkeeper for ODI World Cup

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee will have questions a many when they sit on Monday morning to pick their Asia Cup team in addition to also selecting a provisional squad for the ODI World Cup. Read More

