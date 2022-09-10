Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Owaisi slams opposition on 'khichdi' sarkar remark in 2024, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 10, 2022 05:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee while making a statement on the next Lok Sabha polls.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Owaisi says India should get 'weaker PM in 2024', attacks Nitish, Mamata

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee while making a statement on the next Lok Sabha polls: “In 2024, even…read more.

India, Iran close to finalising long-term agreement on Chabahar port

India and Iran are close to striking a long-term agreement for operations at the strategic Chabahar port, with the matter held up only by differences on a clause related…read more.

King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' at accession

King Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at the accession ceremony on Saturday. “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and…read more.

'Yeh tees centuries aapko nichod ke chodengi': Akhtar issues stern warning in challenging Kohli to level Sachin's feat

The long wait ended on Thursday, not just for Virat Kohli, but also for world cricket. Since his last three-figure feat in November 2019, Kohli waited for 1019 days and 83 innings across…read more.

Dhokha Round D Corner trailer: R Madhavan returns with a predictable romantic thriller. Watch

Fresh from the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan is back with a suspense thriller titled Dhokha: Round D Corner. The intriguing yet predictable trailer of the film released…read more.

Saree-clad robot receives startup’s loan documents from bank employees in Kochi. Watch

In an interesting turn of events, a Kerala-based start-up did something absolutely out-of-the-box while receiving their loan documents from bank employees. They brought a saree…read more.

Confidence is the key to happiness. Here are key tips to build and sustain confidence levels

In this day and age, confidence is a valuable asset as with confidence we can speak to anyone, we can communicate not just with words but with our whole persona and there is a sense…read more.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

