Owaisi says India should get 'weaker PM in 2024', attacks Nitish, Mamata

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee while making a statement on the next Lok Sabha polls: “In 2024, even if a mix-and-match government is formed, and a weaker prime minister takes charge, at least he would do something for those who belong to the weaker sections of the country,” Owaisi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or the AIMIM, who has often accused top national leaders of betraying the cause of secularism, targeted Nitish Kumar in his fresh remarks. “He became the chief minister of Bihar when he was with the BJP. When the Godhra violence happened, he was with the BJP.”

“Albeit, he left them in 2015 but he joined forces again in 2017, and ended up contesting the 2019 (Lok Sabha) polls to make Narendra Modi win. He has left them now," the Hyderabad MP said.

Nitish Kumar last month quit the alliance with the BJP in Bihar to return to the Mahagathbandhan. Kumar’s joining of forces with the RJD has brought back the spotlight on the opposition unity ahead of next Lok Sabha polls. He was in Delhi earlier this week where he met several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Among other leaders who have been trying to bring together the opposition parties is Mamata Banerjee, Bengal’s chief minister.

But Owaisi on Saturday slammed her too, saying she had praised the RSS in the past. "This is hypocrisy in a way that those posing as experts of secularism today will decide who's secular, and who's communal. The country is watching them,” he further said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “The ruling BJP has about 306 seats in Lok Sabha. Even then, PM Modi complains that the ‘system’ does not allow him to work. If you have been the prime minister for eight years, and you still make such statements, please tell me what more powers you need?”

(With inputs from ANI)

