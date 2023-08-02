Evening brief: Petitioner in Gyanvapi case seeks protection of signs in mosque complex, and all the latest news
Gyanvapi case: Plea in Varanasi court seeks protection of signs in mosque complex
Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi case, filed a petition in the Varanasi district court urging it to protect signs available in the mosque complex. Singh alleged attempts to delete the signs available in the mosque premises. Read more
Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer release 'out of respect' for Nitin Desai
Akshay Kumar has postponed the release of the first trailer of his much-awaited film OMG 2. He revealed that he was extremely sad to know about the death of Nitin Desai, and added that the launch has been postponed out of respect for Nitin. Read more
There is a popular saying that dessert does not go to the stomach, it goes to the heart. And every bit of it is true. No matter how full we are after a heavy meal, we need a dessert to round off the perfect platter. Read more
'You want a player like him, he is important for WC setup': Ex-India star throws 'insecurity' warning for Rohit and co.
Team India's selection decisions in the West Indies ODI series left many scratching their heads. Read more