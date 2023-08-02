Gyanvapi case: Plea in Varanasi court seeks protection of signs in mosque complex

Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi case, filed a petition in the Varanasi district court urging it to protect signs available in the mosque complex. Singh alleged attempts to delete the signs available in the mosque premises Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi(HT_PRINT)

The plea has been filed by Advocate Manbahadur Singh and Anupam Dwivedi, the counsel for Rakhi Singh, one of the five Hindu Women plaintiffs who filed the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, seeking permission for worship at Maa Shringar Gauri sthal.



SM Yasin, joint secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee called the allegation baseless and said, "Our counsel would respond in this matter." The petitioner's lawyer Anupam Dwivedi said court has fixed August 4 as date of hearing.



The Allahabad high court last week had extended ongoing stay on the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid till the verdict is pronounced on August 3. The high court had said that the July 24 Supreme Court order temporarily suspending the survey of the mosque will operate till August 3,

The high court chief justice gave the order while hearing plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which challenged the July 21 order of the Varanasi district court for a survey of the barricaded area of the mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India.



On July 21, the district court in Varanasi had ordered an extensive survey of the mosque by the ASI to ascertain whether it was built over a pre-existing temple, while holding that a scientific probe is necessary for truth to come out.

The district judge had directed the ASI to carry out a comprehensive survey using dating, excavation and ground penetrating radar techniques of the plot where the mosque stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

