Evening brief: PM Modi on US's Pannun's murder plot claim, Suspended MPs tally now 143; latest news

Responding to the United States' claim of involvement of an Indian government employee in an alleged murder plot for separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would “look into” the allegations. He said a few incidents would not affect the ties between the US and India. Last month, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate Pannun on US soil. It later announced charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of planning the murder. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File)

The deadlock between the Opposition and the government deepened on Wednesday over Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on a mobile camera held by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The act has prompted condemnation by Dhankhar, union ministers and BJP MPs. Gandhi called out the media for allegedly not discussing the suspension of Opposition MPs enough and focussing on the video row. On Wednesday, two more Opposition MPs were suspended for unruly behaviour, taking the total number to 143. Meanwhile, an activist has filed a complaint with the Ethics Committee of the Parliament seeking expulsion of the MPs for mocking Dhankhar. Dig Deeper

Uttarakhand CM Dhami's helicopter gets stuck in ground in safety scare. Dig Deeper

JN.1 Covid sub-variant: 21 cases found in three states in India. Dig Deeper

UGC asks varsities to integrate electoral literacy in curricular framework. Dig Deeper

Amid Parliament impasse over Dhankhar, ousted MPs' list grows to 143: 10 points. Dig Deeper

Union health minister chairs high-level meeting as Kerala reports 3 Covid deaths. Dig Deeper

BJP women MPs to protest near Gandhi statue against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Dig Deeper

Sheikh Hasina rivals tell Bangladesh 'don't vote, don't pay taxes'. Her reply. Dig Deeper

Thailand's no new gun licenses plan after deadly shootings. Dig Deeper

South Korean students file lawsuit after bell rang 90 seconds early during exam. Dig Deeper

Christmas is the time for reunions with family and friends and spreading holiday cheer. Due to limitations of time and distance, it may not always be possible to catch up with all our loved ones in person, but thanks to the digital revolution, virtual celebrations that allow us to spend time and bond virtually are becoming popular. Christmas is all about good food, fun games, sharing stories apart from bonding over music and movies. In the age of internet, you do not have to miss any of these activities if you are connected virtually. From digital Secret Santa, E-card exchange, to Christmas Karaoke Night, there are loads of things you can do on the click of a mouse and spread Christmas vibe. Dig Deeper

To say Kumar Kushagra impressed Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly during the trials held a couple of months ago in Kolkata would be an understatement. Anything would be. Sample this: Ganguly kept a budget of ₹10 crore for the 19-year-old keeper-batter from Jharkhand. That is 50 times his base price of ₹20 lakh. The former India captain was ready to go all out to get hold of Kushagra in the IPL 2024 auction. Ganguly may not have imagined that he would almost have to stay true to his words to get the youngster his maiden IPL contract with DC. After a fierce battle with Gujarat Titans, DC bought Kushagra for a whopping ₹7.2 crore. Initially, another franchise showed interest in the youngster and that was MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Dig Deeper

Fans are awaiting the release of two big films – Dunki and Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire this month. As per Sacnilk.com, the advance booking (gross) for Salaar: Part 1 -Ceasefire has already crossed ₹18 crore while that of Dunki is close to ₹12 crore. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will be hitting the theatres on December 21. Prabhas' Salaar will release in cinemas a day later, on December 22. In Telugu (2D), Salaar has grossed over ₹14.07 crore from 632687 tickets sold in 2537 shows and in Malayalam (2D), ₹1.37 crore from 92338 tickets in 992 shows. The film has earned ₹63 lakh in Tamil (2D) from 45756 tickets sold in 849 shows and ₹18.8 lakh in Kannada (2D) from 10275 tickets in 103 shows.Dig Deeper