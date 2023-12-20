Uttarakhand CM Dhami's helicopter gets stuck in ground in safety scare

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami faced a safety scare on Monday during a youth conference in Rudrapur. Soon after Dhami's helicopter landed on the helipad, its front wheel got stuck in the ground due to moisture. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses during the Youth Sikh conference, in Rudrapur. (PTI)

Dhami had already disembarked from the helicopter before the incident occurred, NDTV reported.

Upon realising the situation, the pilot promptly informed security personnel, who then worked to dislodge the helicopter from the ground and free the wheel.

However, questions are being raised regarding the security measures in such situations.

Dhami at the Conference

Speaking at the event, Dhami said that the Sikh community made an essential contribution to the country's development.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi several projects were inaugurated including the ropeway facility for Sri Hemkund Sahib which was among the Navratnas of Uttarakhand, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) registration facility for Sri Darbar Sahib, the abolition of the tax in langar as well as the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Dhami further added the BJP's "double-engine" government was working towards empowering the Sikh youth by offering them skills training and providing them with new opportunities through welfare schemes.