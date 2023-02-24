Evening brief: PM Modi reacts to ‘kabar khudegi’ slogan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. PM Modi was addressing a rally in Tura, Meghalaya.(Twitter)

India saying 'Modi tera…’: In Meghalaya, PM reacts to ‘kabar khudegi’ slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress for its “offensive thinking and language”, saying the country will give them a befitting reply. Read more

Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies at 89

Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at a hospital in Pune. He was 89. Read more

'Not a schoolgirl mistake...': Harmanpreet hits back at Hussain for taunting her run-out in World Cup semifinal vs AUS

Harmanpreet Kaur's run-out was the single biggest event that completely turned the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final between India and Australia on its head. From being in a comfortable position of needing 41 runs off 33 balls. Read more

Akshay Kumar wipes eyes, gets emotional when told his films haven't worked since his mom's death

Akshay Kumar got emotional and urged the interviewer to move on when he was asked about his late mother, Aruna Bhatia. She died in a Mumbai hospital on September 8, 2021 - just one day before his birthday. Read more

Nikki Tamboli in embellished outfits

Actor Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 14, one of India's most talked about reality shows. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON