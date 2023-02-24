Akshay Kumar wipes eyes, gets emotional when told his films haven't worked since his mom's death

Akshay Kumar got emotional and urged the interviewer to move on when he was asked about his late mother, Aruna Bhatia. She died in a Mumbai hospital on September 8, 2021 - just one day before his birthday. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says ‘India is everything’ as he talks about Canadian citizenship)

Akshay wiped his tears, when he was asked in a recent interview about the failure of his films since the death of his mom. The interviewer told the actor in a filmy style that he has everything, but his mother today. He was also reminded of his habit of visiting his mother Aruna on the first floor of his house whenever he returned from work and talked to her about the day.

Akshay said in an interview to Aaj Tak, "Haan, aise hi hai yaar (Yes it was like this only)," before his covered his face with his hands as he got emotional. The interveiwer continued and said that ever since Akshay's mom died, he has not had a single hit. The video wrapped up as the actor wiped his eyes saying, "Chal, aage chal (move on)."

After his mother death, Akshay had tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." She had been unwell for sometime and was hospitalised in September 2021. Akshay was shooting for a film in the UK and returned to Mumbai just before she died.

After the Covid-19 lockdown, Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to release his film in theatres. He did so at a time when cinema halls were not allowed to function in full capacity and people were afraid to step out of their houses, let alone go to public places such as a cinema hall. Bellbottom did not earn much, but Akshay soon gave Bollywood the first post-pandemic hit with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. It was also the highest earning Hindi film in 2021.

None of his 2022 films worked well at the box office. Be it Bacchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan or Ram Setu - each film earned below expectations. Akshay Kumar's latest film, Selfiee, hit theatres on February 24, Friday. Trade experts believe the film may not touch the ₹10 crore mark for the opening day collection. Incidentally, the film releases a month after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan came out. Pathaan has been working wonders at the box office and has already grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON