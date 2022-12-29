Evening brief: PM Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, says Ahmedabad hospital and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, says Ahmedabad hospital

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she is admitted, issued a statement on Thursday. Read more

After fight video, IndiGo air hostess provides mid-air medical aid, wins praise

A new video is being shared on the internet where IndiGo air hostesses are seen giving mid-air treatment to a passenger after he was purportedly injured by the lid of a baggage compartment. Read more

What caused Twitter's first outage under Elon Musk? Here's what the boss said

Twitter is back after suffering a major global outage on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning in India). While the company is yet to comment on what led to the issue, its boss, Elon Musk, may have revealed what caused the disruption in service: ‘significant’ changes to backend server architecture. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 'perfect birthday' with daughter Nitara, son Aarav and Akshay Kumar. See pics

Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with actor-husband Akshay Kumar and family on Thursday. She took to Instagram and posted photos of herself with Akshay, their daughter Nitara, and son Aarav as well as members of their extended family and friends. Read more

Woman saves 64-year-old disabled man during a blizzard, netizens call her angel

The internet is full of stories, and many people love hearing heartwarming tales of a random acts of kindness. Recently, a similar story on Twitter has gone viral. Read more

Web Stories | Male Celebs Who Own Their Beauty Brands

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brain-Eating Amoeba kills South Korean man; know symptoms, who's at risk, treatment

A man from South Korea in his 50s who returned from Thailand passed away after getting infected with brain-eating amoeba, a fatal infection. He began to show symptoms such as headache, fever, vomiting, slurred speech, and stiffness of the neck on the evening of his arrival. Read more

Kane Williamson smashes double ton, breaks legendary Brendon McCullum record in 1st Pakistan vs New Zealand Test

Kane Williamson was in dominant form in the first innings of the ongoing first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi. Hammering an unbeaten 200 on Day 4 as his side declared after posting 612 for nine, in response to Pakistan's 438. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail