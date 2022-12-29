PM Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, says Ahmedabad hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she is admitted, issued a statement on Thursday.



“Smt Hiraba Modi's health condition is improving”, the hospital statement said.

On Wednesday, Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital due to ill health. PM Modi rushed to Ahmedabad on hearing about his mother's hospitalisation. He reached the hospital at 3.30 pm and stayed there for an hour and a half. The prime minister later left for New Delhi.

Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital statement on PM Modi's mother.

Yesterday, the hospital in its statement termed Heeraben Modi's health condition as stable. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre due to her deteriorated health. But now her health condition is stable", the statement said.



BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said she is expected to be discharged in a day or two. Several BJP leaders including chief minister Bhupendra Patel and health minister Hrishikesh Patel had reached the hospital on hearing about the news of PM's mother being hospitalised.



Heeraben resides in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi. On June 18, the PM had written an emotional blog about his mother who entered the 100th year of her life.



“Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude”, PM had tweeted.



Political leaders across party lines wished speedy recovery to the prime minister's mother.



“A bond between a mother and her son is indeed precious. Modi ji, I extend my love and support to you in such difficult time. I hope your mother recovers soon”, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted,"Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of PM Shri @narendramodi’s mother. May she get well soon".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON