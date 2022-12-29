Home / India News / PM Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, says Ahmedabad hospital

PM Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, says Ahmedabad hospital

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 04:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital yesterday. The hospital had described her health condition as stable. The prime minister had met her in the hospital.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi.(ANI)
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she is admitted, issued a statement on Thursday.

“Smt Hiraba Modi's health condition is improving”, the hospital statement said.
On Wednesday, Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital due to ill health. PM Modi rushed to Ahmedabad on hearing about his mother's hospitalisation. He reached the hospital at 3.30 pm and stayed there for an hour and a half. The prime minister later left for New Delhi.

Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital statement on PM Modi's mother.
Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital statement on PM Modi's mother.

Yesterday, the hospital in its statement termed Heeraben Modi's health condition as stable. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre due to her deteriorated health. But now her health condition is stable", the statement said.

BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said she is expected to be discharged in a day or two. Several BJP leaders including chief minister Bhupendra Patel and health minister Hrishikesh Patel had reached the hospital on hearing about the news of PM's mother being hospitalised.

Heeraben resides in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi. On June 18, the PM had written an emotional blog about his mother who entered the 100th year of her life.

“Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude”, PM had tweeted.

Political leaders across party lines wished speedy recovery to the prime minister's mother.

“A bond between a mother and her son is indeed precious. Modi ji, I extend my love and support to you in such difficult time. I hope your mother recovers soon”, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted,"Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of PM Shri @narendramodi’s mother. May she get well soon".

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pm modi
pm modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out