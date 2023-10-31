Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi on 'phone tapping'; Maharashtra CM Shinde dials Jarange-Patil, and all the latest news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP government in India over Apple's warnings to several opposition leaders regarding potential "state-sponsored attackers" attempting to remotely compromise their iPhones. In response, Gandhi stated that they are not afraid of phone tapping and offered to hand over his phone. He also alleged that the Modi government's "soul" is in the hands of the Adani Group, claiming that Adani wields more influence than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He reiterated his accusations that "the PM works for Adani" and that the BJP's financial system is directly linked with Adani. Rahul Gandhi

Apple had issued notifications to several opposition leaders and journalists, warning of potential state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones. The company did not attribute the threat to a specific state-sponsored attacker, citing the evolving and challenging nature of such attacks. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed the claims, describing Apple's advisory as vague and issued in many countries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde initiated a 20-minute phone call with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, addressing the ongoing Maratha reservation issue and emphasizing the government's commitment to resolving it legally. Shinde mentioned that the state cabinet would discuss the issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas after reviewing the preliminary report submitted by the Sandeep Shinde committee. He also informed Jarange-Patil that the government had filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court to tackle the reservation matter legally.

A delegation of Maharashtra ministers is set to meet with the activist or his representatives as part of the government's outreach efforts. Jarange-Patil leads the campaign to provide Kunbi certificates to all Marathas, enabling them to access reservations. The Kunbi sub-caste, which falls under the Maratha community, already benefits from a quota in government jobs and education within the OBC category.

India News

India News

Union minister Vaishnaw vows thorough investigation into Apple's alleged state-sponsored attack notifications sent to opposition leaders

Above-normal minimum temperatures expected in most parts of India in November, IMD says

The Latest News

Government's fiscal deficit higher at 39.3% in first half of current financial year

Four sentenced to life for murder of Samajwadi Party leader in Greater Noida

Global Matters

Paris police open fire on woman making death threats on train amid heightened anti-terror alert

WHO warns of 'imminent public health catastrophe' in Gaza due to overcrowding and infrastructure damage

Entertainment Focus

Shefali Shah, wife of film producer Vipul Shah, has responded to the controversy surrounding the film "The Kerala Story." She disclosed that she faced severe trolling for sharing the film's trailer and clarified her stance on potentially participating in the movie. She mentioned her willingness to join the project if presented with evidence, emphasizing that the story was about women's experiences, not religion. "The Kerala Story," directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, explores the forced conversion and recruitment of women from Kerala into the Islamic State. The film has sparked heated political discussions and earned over ₹203 crore at the domestic box office within two weeks of its May release.

Lifestyle and Health

The "Ancient Wisdom" series delves into the timeless healing properties of saffron, also known as Kesar, a highly prized and expensive spice. Laden with antioxidants, saffron combats oxidative stress and may alleviate depression and mood disorders. This "red gold" has demonstrated potential anti-inflammatory, cognitive-enhancing, and eye-protecting properties. Moreover, it has been used to relieve menstrual pain, boost libido, and exhibit anticancer potential. Saffron's role in regulating blood sugar, improving cardiovascular health, and its antibacterial properties make it an intriguing subject of ongoing research. Its traditional use in digestive health underscores its diverse contributions to well-being.

Sports Goings

Afghanistan's cricket team has transformed from a sporadic underdog to a consistent contender in the 2023 World Cup. With three impressive victories against top teams, they have defied expectations and maintained a calm demeanor under pressure. Their success is attributed to a fearless batting approach, led by their formidable top three - Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Rahmat Shah. Coaching staff, including Jonathan Trott and Ajay Jadeja, have contributed to their tactical awareness and confidence. Hashmatullah Shahidi, both as a player and captain, has made significant contributions and displayed strategic acumen. Afghanistan, currently fifth on the points table, is poised to continue their remarkable journey and challenge stronger opponents, exemplifying their meteoric rise in world cricket.

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow.