News / World News / WHO warns of 'severe public health catastrophe' in Gaza as services break down

WHO warns of 'severe public health catastrophe' in Gaza as services break down

Reuters |
Oct 31, 2023 04:17 PM IST

A spokesperson from the UN children's agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just 5% of normal water supplies available

A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that a "public health catastrophe" was imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.

A "public health catastrophe" was imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding(REUTERS)
A "public health catastrophe" was imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding(REUTERS)

At the same press briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children's agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just 5% of normal water supplies available.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out