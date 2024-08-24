Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi's fresh caste census demand; Assam CM on Bangladeshi Hindus, & more

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his call for a caste census, claiming that 90% of India's population is excluded from the system despite having skills and knowledge. Speaking in Prayagraj, he emphasized that a caste-based census is crucial for policy-making and understanding the distribution of wealth and participation of OBCs, Dalits, and workers in various sectors like bureaucracy and judiciary. Gandhi criticized the BJP, stating that it has taught him what not to do in politics. The Congress party, committed to a caste census, has promised to amend the constitution to raise the 50% reservation cap for SC, ST, and OBC communities. Dig deeper Prayagraj: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', in Prayagraj, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.(PTI)

More news on caste census: Congress minority cell begins drive in Varanasi for caste census

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that no Hindus from Bangladesh have attempted to enter India despite the political crisis following Sheikh Hasina's ouster. He emphasized that Hindus in Bangladesh are staying and fighting, while Muslims are trying to cross into India for employment in the textile sector. Sarma reported that 35 Muslim infiltrators were arrested in the past month, attempting to move to southern Indian cities for work. He urged Prime Minister Modi to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. Reports indicate widespread sectarian violence affecting 52 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts since August 5. Dig deeper

Latest News

Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh Dig deeper

India News

PM Modi to felicitate 11 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Maharashtra on August 25 Dig deeper

Ayodhya resident gives 'triple talaq' to wife after she praises PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Dig deeper

Global Matters

Clock ticking on Sheikh Hasina's India stay after Bangladesh revokes her diplomatic passport? Dig deeper

Ukraine's Zelenskiy signs anti-Russia laws to mark independence day Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, closing a chapter that began with his international debut in 2010. Two years after his last appearance in national colours, Dhawan reflected on his journey as he announced his retirement in a video on social media platform X. As Dhawan called time on his career, the Indian cricket fraternity paid a rich tribute to the 38-year-old batter. Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who shared the dressing room with Dhawan in both domestic and international games, congratulated Dhawan on the dressing room. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kangana Ranaut, ahead of her directorial debut Emergency, discussed the rise of OTT shows in an interview, emphasizing the need for censorship due to increased objectification of women and violent content. She believes this trend is worrisome and suggests that online content, including YouTube, should be regulated like in other countries. Ranaut also touched on feminism, cautioning against making women adopt toxic, masculine traits, stressing the importance of preserving feminine qualities. Emergency, releasing on September 6, features Ranaut as Indira Gandhi and showcases a turbulent period in India's political history. The film also stars Anupam Kher and others. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Janmashtami, the joyful celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, is the perfect time to dive into spiritual vibes and festive fun. And what better way to celebrate than by wrapping yourself in a gorgeous saree? Full of cultural charm and timeless beauty, sarees truly capture the essence of Indian tradition. Whether you go for a vibrant Kanjeevaram, a delicate Banarasi, or a classic silk saree, these drapes not only make you look stunning but also add a festive flair to your style. If you haven't picked out your six yards yet, don't worry—we've got you covered with some stunning Bollywood-inspired saree ideas. Get ready to elevate your Janmashtami celebrations with these trendy B-town styles! Dig deeper