Gautam Gambhir reacts to Shikhar Dhawan's retirement, Team India stars Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer send heartfelt wishes

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, closing a chapter that began with his international debut in 2010. Two years after his last appearance in national colours, Dhawan reflected on his journey as he announced his retirement in a video on social media platform X. India's Shikhar Dhawan waves to fans during the 2022 tour of New Zealand, which also marks the last time he played for the national team.(AFP)

“As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!” he expressed said. Dhawan’s career spanned across all three formats, as he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is.

As Dhawan called time on his career, the Indian cricket fraternity paid a rich tribute to the 38-year-old batter. Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who shared the dressing room with Dhawan in both domestic and international games, congratulated Dhawan on the dressing room.

“Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future! @SDhawan25,” Gambhir wrote.

Dhawan’s final international game came in 2022 during an ODI series against Bangladesh, marking the end of his celebrated career. He was a stalwart in the 50-over format, accumulating 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

On Instagram, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Shreyas Iyer also wished Dhawan well as he brought curtains to a glorious career. Hardik wrote, “Only the best for you Shikhi paa. Congratulations on a wonderful career.”

Hardik Pandya wished Shikhar Dhawan after the latter's retirement(Instagram)

Iyer, meanwhile, also posted a story on his official Instagram profile, writing, “Congratulations @shikhardofficial paa. All the best for what the future holds for you.”

Shreyas Iyer's wish for Shikhar Dhawan(Instagram)

The recent years saw him struggling for form and facing competition from emerging talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. While Dhawan did lose his place in the Indian team, he continued to play in the Indian Premier League, most recently representing the Punjab Kings in the 2024 edition.

Wasim Jaffer, a fellow former Indian opener, also took to his official X profile to wish Dhawan. “A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings @SDhawan25,” wrote Jaffer.

Dhawan's announcement

In his retirement announcement, Dhawan took a look back at his career, saying, “it’s important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid goodbye to my cricket journey, I have peace in my heart that I played for so long.”

Dhawan had begun his career in 2010 with a two-ball duck, but soon cemented his place in the Indian XI as an opener, particularly in white-ball squads. His partnership with Rohit Sharma in the opening spot marked a golden chapter in Indian cricket history.

Dhawan’s gratitude extended to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the BCCI, and his fans. “I am very thankful to DDCA, the BCCI, and my fans. And that's why I tell myself, don't be sad that you won't play for India again but be happy that you played for your country. And that's the biggest thing for me, that I played,” he concluded.