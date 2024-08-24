PM Modi to felicitate 11 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Maharashtra on August 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra to participate in the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ event and Jodhpur in Rajasthan to attend the concluding ceremony of the Rajasthan high court's platinum jubilee celebrations on August 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra to participate in the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ event on August 25.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will be in Jalgaon at 11.15am on Sunday, where he will distribute certificates and felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved this status during the third term of the BJP-led NDA government. The Prime Minister will also interact with 'Lakhpati Didis' from across the country during his visit to Jalgaon.

He will also release a revolving fund of ₹2,500 crore which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHG). PM Modi will also disburse bank loan of ₹5,000 crore which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

What is ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative?

During his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme to provide skill development training to 20 million women in villages across the country.

He mentioned that the G20, which India assumed the presidency of in December 2022 recognised India’s approach to women-led development. PM Modi lauded women’s self-help groups for their contributions and added 100 million were associated with them. Modi said under the new policy for the agri-tech sector, women will be trained for operating and repairing drones.

Under this scheme, the women are trained in skills like plumbing, LED bulb making and operating and repairing drones. Since the inception of scheme, one crore women have already been made ‘Lakhpati Didis.’ The government has set a target to make 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis.’

Later at 4.30pm, Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan high court in Jodhpur. He will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum.