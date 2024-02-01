Govt enhances target to help 30 mn women become ‘Lakhpati Didis’: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the government’s plan to raise the target for helping women associated with self-help groups (SHG) become ‘Lakhpati Didi’ from the existing 20 million to 30 million. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of Interim Budget in New Delhi (PTI)

“Eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore (90 million) women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly 1 crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration to others. Their achievements will be recognized through honouring them. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore,” Sitharaman said as she presented the Interim Budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year launched the “Lakhpati didi Yojana” which seeks to give training to women associated with self-help groups so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least ₹1 lakh per annum. In December, PM Modi raised the target for helping women who annually earn at least ₹1 lakh to 20 million.

She underlined that the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity had gained momentum in these 10 years. “30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs,” she said.

Sitharaman also spoke about the other initiatives by the government in the last 10 years for the empowerment of women including outlawing triple talaq, reservation of one-third of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and ensuring that over 70% of houses built under the PM Awas Yojana in rural areas are in the name of women.

These steps, she said, have enhanced the dignity of women.

She further highlighted the 28% increase in female enrolment in higher education in 10 years. In STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses, the enrolment of girls and women stands at 43%, “one of the highest in the world”.

“All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce,” she said.