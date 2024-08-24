Kangana Ranaut says online content should be ‘censored’; claims it has given rise to objectification of women

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her directorial debut Emergency. The actor and politician opened up about the rise of OTT shows in a new interview with The Times of India, adding that the need of the hour is censorship. Why? Because the actor feels that these shows are contributing to the rise of objectification of women. (Also read: Is Kangana Ranaut planning to quit acting after Emergency? Actor reacts to the rumours) Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Emergency.

What Kangana said

During the interview, Kangana said: “The content has also gotten very violent and appalling, especially with individual viewing where people watch anything with headphones on. This has led to a significant rise of the objectification of women. Online shows should be censored, including YouTube. Many countries have done it and they are atleast better than India. Look a the kind of cases that are happening in India; it's worrisome for everybody.”

Talking about the issues pertaining to feminism in the mix, the actor added: “Honestly I feel that it doesn't have to get to a toxic direction where we start to make women like men and take away the essence of feminine- their birthright to be nurtured, to be loved, to be admired, and to be protected. So, I think, the culture shouldn't become toxic because we always tend to go to extremes.”

More details

Fans will see Kangana play the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the movie is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a gripping portrayal of historical events. It will release in theatres on September 6.