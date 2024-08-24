Ayodhya resident gives 'triple talaq' to wife after she praises PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi

An Ayodhya resident has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to her wife after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development of the city, news agency PTI reported. In 2017, the Supreme Court of India declared the practice of Triple Talaq unconstitutional.(Image for representation.)

The man, identified as Arshad, has also been accused of beating her wife, Maryam, and hurling “hot daal” (lentils) at her.

Maryam has also alleged that the man's family tried to strangle her on the day the man pronounced instant triple talaq. Besides Arshad, seven family members have also been named in the case.

On August 22, 2017, the Supreme Court of India declared the practice of Triple Talaq unconstitutional. Triple Talaq means liberty from marriage, eventually or immediately, where the man ends his marriage by simply uttering the word ‘talaq’ three times.

In a video clip surfaced on social media, the woman, who hails from Bahraich, has alleged that she was married to Arshad on December 13, 2023.

"My father got me married with the consent of both the parties and by spending more than his means," she says in the video, according to PTI. “After the marriage, when I went out in the city, I liked the roads of Ayodhya Dham, the beautification, the development and the atmosphere there. On this, I praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of my husband.”

She alleged this made Arshad angry, and he sent her to her maternal home in Bahraich.

Jarwal Road Police Station Incharge Inspector (SHO) Brijraj Prasad said that Maryam returned to Ayodhya to live with her husband after some relatives intervened.

However, subsequently, Arshand again hurled abuses at the chief minister and the prime minister and gave her triple talaq by uttering “talaq, talaq, talaq”, the SHO added.

Maryam also alleged that her husband beat her on the day he pronounced triple talaq to her, and her mother-in-law, younger sister-in-law, and brothers-in-law tried to strangle her.

Based on a complaint filed by Maryam in Bahraich, eight people of the family, including Arshad, were booked in the case. The case has been registered under assault, abuse, threat and Dowry Prohibition Act and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)