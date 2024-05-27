We won’t allow revival of triple talaq: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the intention of the INDI alliance was to confine daughters and women to their homes. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Ghosi on May 27. (HT photo)

“However, they fail to recognise that this nation operates under the Constitution of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. We will not tolerate the revival of the deplorable practice of triple talaq in our country,” he said at a poll rally in Ghosi in favour of BJP ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Arvind Rajbhar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have a negative thinking. They are against Lord Ram and the country. We must be wary of the INDI alliance as they proclaim if they come to power, they will impose inheritance tax. This tax is akin to Aurangzeb’s ‘Jizya tax’,” Yogi added.

“There is talk of taking away reservations meant for the OBCs and allocating them to Muslims. But we will not allow this to happen. These rights belong to the OBC caste and we will not permit them to be usurped,” he said. “We will also not allow the evil practice of triple talaq to start again in the country,” the CM added.

He said under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the nation’s stature and the dignity of every Indian rose globally over the past decade. “Consequently, the slogan of ‘Fir ek bar, Modi sarkar’ and ‘Abki bar, 400 paar’ reverberates throughout the country,” Yogi added.

“The nation now has better security and major development projects are underway. The rights of the poor are being upheld and free ration is being provided to 80 crore people in the country,” the CM added.

State government ministers AK Sharma, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, MP Azamgarh Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Legislative Council members Yashwant Singh, Vikrant Singh and MLA Ram Vilas Chauhan were prominent among those present at the rally.

In another public meeting in Ghazipur’s Mohammadabad in support of BJP candidate from Ballia Neeraj Shekhar, Yogi said as mafias were eliminated from Uttar Pradesh, investment worth lakhs of crores of rupees was now coming to the state.

He said investment was being made on a large scale in Purvanchal, after which factories will be set up here and the youth will also get jobs there. Mohammadabad assembly segment is a part of Ballia Lok Sabha seat.

‘Era of mafia dominance over’

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said PM Narendra Modi has declared 2025 as “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh” to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader and icon Birsa Munda.

“Lord Birsa Munda was a great freedom fighter who sacrificed everything for India’s independence and worked tirelessly to unite the tribal communities,” he said at a public meeting in Sonbhadra’s Duddhi seeking support for NDA candidate Rinki Kol from Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat and Duddhi assembly bypoll candidate Shravan Gaur.

“During the SP government, impoverished tribals and scheduled caste communities suffered from hunger, while farmers resorted to suicide and the youth migrated to other places for work. Powerful mafias unlawfully seized land during this period,” Yogi said.

“We have implemented special initiatives for Sonbhadra. Housing has been provided to marginalised communities who were previously homeless. PM Modi has pledged to extend housing to the remaining impoverished population over the next five years,” he added.

“Previously, there were frequent explosions resulting in the loss of innocent lives. However, today, no one dares to provoke the new India, knowing that India will not hesitate to retaliate,” the CM said.

“In the past, mafias would intimidate both law enforcers and entrepreneurs. Now, they are pleading for mercy with placards around their necks. We have made it clear that those who exploit the poor will face appropriate action. The era of mafia dominance is over,” Yogi said.

“The process of granting property leases to tribal families without land ownership is nearing completion. We remain dedicated to ensure every family receives its rights,” he added.