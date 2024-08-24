Janmashtami 2024: Ananya Pandey to Janhvi Kapoor, 5 sarees inspired by Bollywood divas to elevate your festive look

Janmashtami, the joyful celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, is the perfect time to dive into spiritual vibes and festive fun. And what better way to celebrate than by wrapping yourself in a gorgeous saree? Full of cultural charm and timeless beauty, sarees truly capture the essence of Indian tradition. Whether you go for a vibrant Kanjeevaram, a delicate Banarasi, or a classic silk saree, these drapes not only make you look stunning but also add a festive flair to your style. From vibrant reds to elegant pastels, get ready to dazzle and elevate your Janmashtami look with these stunning B-town diva-inspired sarees.(Instagram)

If you haven't picked out your six yards yet, don't worry—we've got you covered with some stunning Bollywood-inspired saree ideas. Get ready to elevate your Janmashtami celebrations with these trendy B-town styles! (Also read: Janmashtami: What makes the celebrations of Lord Krishna's birth in Mathura and Vrindavan so special? Find out )

Janhvi Kapoor

Red and purple make for a stunning combination that instantly adds festive flair to any outfit. Janhvi Kapoor’s saree look is a perfect example, featuring an enchanting purple skirt adorned with intricate golden embroidery. The red pallu with silver borders creates a striking contrast, making her a complete showstopper. To finish off your ethnic look like Janhvi, pair it with jhumka earrings and flowers in your hair for that extra touch of elegance.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday's floral printed Torani saree is a must-have for this Janmashtami. Crafted from flowy, lightweight organza, her blue saree is beautifully accentuated with vibrant red and yellow floral designs. The matching bralette, with its intricate strap craftsmanship, complements the saree perfectly. Ananya completes her ethnic look with a dewy base, terracotta eyeshadow, and brownish-red lipstick, completing the look with perfection.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's vibrant red saree is a perfect choice to elevate your Janmashtami festivities. She donned a mesmerising red six-yard drape adorned with abstract prints in hues of blue, yellow, and green. Paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, statement earrings, and glam makeup, she absolutely rocked the ethnic fashion game.

Madhuri Dixit

If you're unsure which colour to don this Janmashtami, yellow is always a safe bet. Madhuri Dixit shows us how to pull off a yellow saree with utmost flair. Her saree, made from luxurious silk fabric, features heavily embroidered golden borders that ooze royal vibes. She paired it with a golden full-sleeve blouse and statement earrings for a complete glam look.

Kriti Sanon

If you want to make a statement without going overboard, Kriti Sanon's pink saree look is the perfect inspiration. She wore a rani pink chiffon saree adorned with sequin borders, paired with a sleeveless plunging neckline bralette blouse for an added touch of glamour. She accessorised with a green emerald necklace and statement rings, finishing off her stunning look perfectly.