Evening brief: Delhi high court says restaurants can continue to levy service charge for now, and all the latest news

Restaurants can continue to levy service charge for now, says Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Thursday said restaurants across the country can continue to levy a service charge for now. The court also observed that eateries are under a legal obligation to pay their employees, but the cost cannot be put on customers. Read more

Kerala governor trying to topple Left government: CPI(M) secretary

A day after Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan stayed the appointment of Priya Varghese, the wife of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary KK Ragesh, as an associate professor in Kannur University alleging nepotism, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) toughened its position against him and accused him of being a “took” in the hands of the BJP-led Centre. Read more

Robbers loot ₹35 lakh from bank in Jamshedpur, tell customers they’re from CBI

A group of four armed robbers held the bank staff and customers hostage on gun point and decamped with around ₹30 lakh from the Mango branch of Bank of India in Jamshedpur on Thursday, officials said. Read more

7.6% decline in passenger traffic in July: DGCA

Airlines carried 9.07 million passengers in July compared to 10.5 million in June, registering a decline of 7.6% in passenger traffic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a report released on Thursday. Read more

US announces trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

The US government on Thursday announced trade talks with Taiwan in a sign of support for the island democracy China claims as its own territory, prompting a warning by Beijing that it will take action if necessary to “safeguard its sovereignty.” Read more

Wipro says no change in salary increase plan, hike from Sept: Report

IT services company Wipro has said there have been no changes in the salary increase plan and hike for employees to be effective from September. Read more

Raju Srivastava’s condition worsens; he is ‘almost brain dead’, informs aide: ‘Everyone is praying for miracle’

Comedian Raju Srivastva’s condition seems to have worsened. Raju had been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack while working out. Read more

Losing weight after 60: Healthy diet plan and exercise tips for seniors

A recent survey has shown that approximately 23% of the elderly in India are overweight while the percentage is higher in western countries. Read more

'I will give Virat Kohli the same advice Don Bradman did, that is 'Go son...'': India great's message for former captain

As Virat Kohli gears up to make his much-awaited return to international cricket, whether he will be able to roar back to form remains to be seen. Kohli, once a dominant force in world cricket, has been struggling lately, with his last international half-century coming in February against West Indies. Read more

