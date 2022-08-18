Kerala governor trying to topple Left government: CPI(M) secretary

A day after Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan stayed the appointment of Priya Varghese, the wife of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary KK Ragesh, as an associate professor in Kannur University alleging nepotism, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) toughened its position against him and accused him of being a “took” in the hands of the BJP-led Centre.

In an article published in party mouthpiece ‘Desabhmani’, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the governor has been reduced to a mere tool in the hands of BJP-led Union government, and instead of helping the state government he is using all opportunities to topple the democratically-elected establishment.

“Central agencies are being used to weaken the government and on the other hand the governor is being used to exert pressure on it. In parliamentary form, the governor will have to act in concurrence with the state government. Instead, the governor is creating more hurdles,” he said in the article.

He also criticised the Congress for supporting the governor’s move by saying that in Kerala, both the Congress and BJP have been in the same camp for many years. He defended Varghese’s appointment and said the governor has no business interfering in such matters, and also cited Khan’s recent decision to not sign certain ordinances.

Khan’s decision was touted as a big setback to the government and the ruling party, which firmly defended her appointment. Meanwhile, opposition leader VD Satheessan welcomed Khan’s decision, and said, “We want an inquiry into such appointments in all universities in the state. Nepotism and irregular appointments have affected the standard of many educational institutions.”

The controversy began with allegations that Vargehse’s appointment in Kannur University as an associate professor was done in a “haphazard manner” flouting all norms of the University Grants Commission and overlooking some deserving candidates.

The governor stayed her appointment on Wednesday and issued show-cause notices to the varsity VC and others.

“As long as I remain as the chancellor, I will not allow nepotism and backdoor entries in varsities,” the Governor had said two days back. Later in a Facebook post, Varghese said, “I was targeted just because I am the wife of a Communist leader.”

Vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran reiterated that her appointment was as per guidelines and said the varsity will move the court against the chancellor’s decision. “We will move the high court on Friday,” he said in Kannur.

Last November, Varghese was awarded the first rank in the interviews by allegedly bypassing more experienced and qualified teachers. Later, there were complaints that the V-C’s four-year term was extended as a reward for facilitating her appointment.