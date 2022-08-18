Home / India News / Kerala guv stays appointment of CPI(M) leader’s wife to varsity

Kerala guv stays appointment of CPI(M) leader’s wife to varsity

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:26 AM IST
A controversy had erupted after it was alleged that Priya Varghese was appointed to the post of associate professor flouting all norms of the University Grants Commission and overlooking deserving candidates.
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI)
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday stayed the appointment of CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh’s wife Priya Varghese to Kannur University and issued show-cause notices to the varsity’s vice-chancellor and other officials.

Ragesh is chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary.

A controversy had erupted after it was alleged that Priya Varghese was appointed to the post of associate professor flouting all norms of the University Grants Commission and overlooking deserving candidates.

“The governor in his capacity as chancellor has stayed all proceedings regarding the appointment of the associate professor in Malayalam department with immediate effect. Show-cause notices are also issued to all stakeholders,” said the communiqué from the Raj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, university vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran denied any malpractice in her appointment and said the varsity will move the court against the chancellor’s decision. “Earlier the governor had sought some details and we clarified them. We have no idea about this latest move,” he said, adding that her appointment was as per the procedure. Priya Varghese is yet to react over the latest development but she earlier said she was a victim of media witch- hunt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ramesh Babu

    Ramesh Babu is HT’s bureau chief in Kerala, with about three decades of experience in journalism.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out