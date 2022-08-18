Kerala guv stays appointment of CPI(M) leader’s wife to varsity

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday stayed the appointment of CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh’s wife Priya Varghese to Kannur University and issued show-cause notices to the varsity’s vice-chancellor and other officials.

Ragesh is chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary.

A controversy had erupted after it was alleged that Priya Varghese was appointed to the post of associate professor flouting all norms of the University Grants Commission and overlooking deserving candidates.

“The governor in his capacity as chancellor has stayed all proceedings regarding the appointment of the associate professor in Malayalam department with immediate effect. Show-cause notices are also issued to all stakeholders,” said the communiqué from the Raj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, university vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran denied any malpractice in her appointment and said the varsity will move the court against the chancellor’s decision. “Earlier the governor had sought some details and we clarified them. We have no idea about this latest move,” he said, adding that her appointment was as per the procedure. Priya Varghese is yet to react over the latest development but she earlier said she was a victim of media witch- hunt.

