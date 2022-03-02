Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Russian foreign minister says World War III would involve nuclear weapons, and all the latest news
india news

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov says a third World War would involve nuclear weapons

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War happened, it would involve nuclear weapons. Read more   

Poland border crowded, students head for Hungary, Slovakia

A day after leaving Kharkiv, one of the worst-hit towns by Russian attacks, Indian students, including those from Punjab, are weighing options to move forward to leave the war-torn country. Read more

'I assure all...': PM Modi promises safe return of stranded from Ukraine | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.  Watch more

Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February

Royal Enfield has announced sales of 59,160 motorcycles in the month of February 2022. Read more&amp;nbsp;

