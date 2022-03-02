Evening brief: Russian foreign minister says World War III would involve nuclear weapons, and all the latest news
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov says a third World War would involve nuclear weapons
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War happened, it would involve nuclear weapons. Read more
Poland border crowded, students head for Hungary, Slovakia
A day after leaving Kharkiv, one of the worst-hit towns by Russian attacks, Indian students, including those from Punjab, are weighing options to move forward to leave the war-torn country. Read more
'I assure all...': PM Modi promises safe return of stranded from Ukraine | Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power. Watch more
Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February
Royal Enfield has announced sales of 59,160 motorcycles in the month of February 2022. Read more&nbsp;
Cerebral palsy: Factors that affect life expectancy in patients
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain died on Monday morning at the age of 26. Read more