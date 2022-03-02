Evening brief: Russian foreign minister says World War III would involve nuclear weapons, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov says a third World War would involve nuclear weapons

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War happened, it would involve nuclear weapons. Read more

Poland border crowded, students head for Hungary, Slovakia

A day after leaving Kharkiv, one of the worst-hit towns by Russian attacks, Indian students, including those from Punjab, are weighing options to move forward to leave the war-torn country. Read more

'I assure all...': PM Modi promises safe return of stranded from Ukraine | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power. Watch more

Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February

Royal Enfield has announced sales of 59,160 motorcycles in the month of February 2022. Read more&nbsp;

Cerebral palsy: Factors that affect life expectancy in patients

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain died on Monday morning at the age of 26. Read more