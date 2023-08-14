Evening brief: SC flags viral ‘anti-govt’ social media post quoting CJI; and all the latest news

‘Mischievous’: Supreme Court flags viral social media post falsely quoting CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on Monday flagged a viral social media post that falsely quoted Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud, calling it "fake and mischievous". Reportedly, a fake post used the CJI's picture with a quote that urged the people of the country to come out in protests against the ruling government. The post's caption said "Indian democracy Supreme Court Zindabad".

Why hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand are witnessing intense rainfall

Days of torrential downpours in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have wreaked havoc by triggering floods and landslides in the Himalayan region. The incessant rainfall has washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in these states.

Nicholas Pooran reveals bruises after battle with Arshdeep Singh and bizarre Brandon King shot

Nicholas Pooran was at his best as he and Brandon King led the West Indies to a historic series win against India on Sunday. West Indies chased down a target of 166 with two overs to spare with Pooran scoring 47 and King remaining unbeaten on 85 off 55.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Lip-smacking sweet dishes that are diabetes-friendly

Hariyali Teej is a major Sawan festival celebrated in different parts of the country from Punjab, Haryana to Rajasthan. The day is marked by married women by observing a day-long nirjala (without food and water) fast for their spouses and decking up in the best of their traditional fineries.

Calvin Klein's new fall lineup includes BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS' Jungkook, & more

Calvin Klein's latest fall campaign is turning up the heat with a star-studded lineup that includes some of today's hottest talents. Joining the ranks of brand ambassadors Jennie, Jungkook, and Kendall Jenner are the dynamic duo Alexa Demie and Kid Cudi.

Web story: 5 tricolour dishes you must try on Independence Day

