Evening brief: SC protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over ‘Kaali’ and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 05:05 PM IST

SC protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over ‘Kaali’ poster.(File)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over ‘Kaali’ poster

The Supreme Court on Friday protected filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest and other coercive processes in connection with multiple criminal cases lodged against her over a poster of her documentary film featuring a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali and smoking. Read more

Man fired from Microsoft after working for 21 years shares bittersweet LinkedIn post

A man’s note on LinkedIn after losing his job at Microsoft has left people emotional. Prashant Kamani shared his journey at the organisation that started right after his college and continued for 21 years. Read more

Priyanka Chopra snuggles with daughter Malti Marie at magazine shoot. Watch their adorable video

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from a magazine shoot. She posted a cute clip with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Thursday. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu roars and slays in a lavender tulle gown

Harnaaz Sandhu is currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. The former Miss Universe is an absolute fashionista. Recently for her final walk as the Miss Universe, she decked up in a gown to give her tribute to her idols – former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Read more

'Once I hit 6 sixes off 7 balls...': Shubman Gill's golden 'Yuvraj Singh' remark after record-breaking 208 vs NZ

It is no secret that Yuvraj Singh has played a huge role in the coming-of-age of Shubman Gill. Four years ago, when Gill made his India debut against New Zealand in 2019, Yuvraj had urged everyone to watch out for the young prodigy, and kept stressing on it more as Gill started to impress more. Read more

Ways to increase your running speed

Want to run faster and achieve your fitness goals? Here are some tips to increase your running speed. Read more

