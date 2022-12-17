Evening brief: SC rejects Bilkis Bano's review plea against early release of 11 rape convicts, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC dismisses Bilkis Bano’s review plea against early release of 11 rapists

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by Bilkis Yakub Rasool, the survivor of 2002 Gujarat riots who had challenged a May order of the apex court allowing the state government to consider the remission plea of the 11 convicts who gang-raped her, as per a 1992 policy which did not bar early release in rape and murder cases. Read more

John Carmack, ‘pretty frustrated’ CTO of Meta's VR business, steps down

John Carmack, the consulting Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Meta-owned Oculus VR, is leaving the company, and complained later on social media that his internal post announcing his resignation ‘got leaked to the press.’ Read more

Sonam Kapoor, in a green kaftan gown, is a fashion goddess

Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares new look from Haddi, fans say 'You are truly a legend' See pic

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared his new look from his upcoming film Haddi on Saturday. Nawazuddin will essay the role of a transgender in the movie. Many fans reacted to his fresh look. Many called him ‘legend’ and ‘fabulous’ in the comment section. Haddi is set to release in 2023. Read more

Web Stories | How to remove photo background for free

Honda cars set to get costlier in India by up to Rs. 30,000 from January

Honda Cars India has joined the likes of other market leders to announce a price hike for its entire model range by up to Rs. 30,000. The price hike will come into effect from January next year and will help the company offset the impact of rising input costs and prepare products in compliance with upcoming stricter emission norms. Read more

Woman's soulful rendition of Agar Tum Sath Ho will win you over. Watch

If you are someone who enjoys watching street performances, we have something you cannot miss out on. In a video that is going viral, you can see a woman standing in Khan Market, Delhi. She can be heard singing soulfully as a man plays guitar for her. Read more

Watch: Rishabh Pant saves Virat Kohli and India from glaring error, KL Rahul in disbelief as Umesh strikes

Umesh Yadav ended Bangladesh openers' resistance and gave India the much-needed breakthrough by taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the second session of Day 4 in the first Test in Chattogram. Read more

