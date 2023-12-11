Evening brief: Shivraj on Mohan Yadav elevation, YSR Congress MLA, who sued Chandrababu Naidu, resigns, more news

Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended congratulations to Mohan Yadav, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative leader, set to become the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan expressed confidence in Yadav's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foreseeing progress for the state. Yadav, a three-time MLA from Ujjain and former higher education minister in Chouhan's government, emerged victorious in the recent election from Ujjain Dakshin constituency. The surprise selection ended a ten-day suspense within the BJP after the election results. Yadav, grateful for the responsibility, pledged to continue the state's development journey. The BJP secured a landslide victory in the assembly election, winning 163 out of 230 seats. Dig deeper

Madhya Pradesh’s new chief minstMohan Yadav being greeted by outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president VD Sharma in Bhopal on Monday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mangalagiri legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has resigned from the Andhra Pradesh assembly and the YSR Congress, citing his unsuitability for present-day politics. In a concise letter to the assembly speaker, Reddy mentioned personal reasons for his resignation, effective immediately. Known for filing cases against Telugu Desam Party leaders, including former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy expressed gratitude to YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunities. While declining to elaborate on his decision, he stated, "I think I am not fit for present-day politics." His abrupt resignation raises concerns about its impact on the party's prospects in the Mangalagiri constituency. Dig deeper

India News

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Article 370 verdict resounding declaration of hope, progress, unity, hails PM Modi Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case till Dec 21 Dig deeper

Latest News

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court against expulsion from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case Dig deeper

V Muraleedharan corrects MEA answer to Lk Sabha on Palestinian group Hamas Dig deeper

Global Matters

Fareed Zakaria's ‘jew genocide’ warning to American universities Dig deeper

Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, claims Ukrainian military Dig deeper

Sports Going

Ravi Bishnoi, initially overlooked for T20 competitions, made a remarkable comeback after shining in the IPL 2023, securing 16 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants. His consistent performance led to a national team recall for the West Indies series. Recently crowned the No. 1 T20I bowler globally, Bishnoi's dominance continued during India's 4-1 triumph over Australia. As the T20 World Cup approaches, he competes with Kuldeep Yadav for a spot, capitalizing on his unidimensional yet effective spin style. Bishnoi, known for his agility in the field, has also honed his batting skills. His multifaceted approach positions him favorably in India's spin-bowling lineup. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The remaining four BTS members are set to begin their 18-month military service in South Korea, joining three already in service. Fans anticipate no group performances until 2025. Photos of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook before V and RM's enlistment have surfaced. BTS shared group pictures on X, bidding farewell with wishes. As RM and V head to boot camp, all members posed for group photos. Jin shared a sweet photo with RM and V, expressing his wishes. On Monday, Jimin and Jungkook accompanied V and RM, with three others given a day off from military duty. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Embracing happiness involves cultivating habits that shift one's outlook towards positivity. The happiest individuals find joy in simple pleasures, focusing on nature walks, family meals, and fulfilling reads. They prioritize solutions over problems, stay present in the moment, and easily let go. Gratitude practices, mindful living, and regular exercise contribute significantly to happiness, releasing endorphins and fostering well-being. Quality sleep and acts of kindness further enhance emotional balance and fulfillment. Continuous learning, connection with nature, and intentional digital detoxes also play crucial roles in promoting a content and happy life, according to Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail