Here's what outgoing MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Mohan Yadav's elevation

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday congratulated Mohan Yadav after the latter was elected as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative leader and will be sworn-in as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.



“I congratulate my dedicated colleague Dr. Mohan Yadav on being named as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. I am sure that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of development. I convey my greetings to you on taking up this new responsibility,” Chouhan, who will be succeeded by 58-year-old Yadav, posted on X. Bhopal: BJP MLA from Ujjain South Mohan Yadav being greeted by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state President VD Sharma and others on his election as the BJP's legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Yadav will be the next CM of the state. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Yadav, an OBC leader and a three-time MLA from Ujjain, had served as the higher education minister in Chouhan's government. He won the recent election from Ujjain Dakshin constituency, defeating his Congress rival Chetan Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes.



Yadav's name as the chief minister brought an end to a ten-day long suspense within the BJP after the election results were declared. He was indeed a surprise pick for many as several names had been doing rounds for the top post.



“I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma for giving me such a big responsibility. It is only the BJP party which can give such a big responsibility to a small worker like me. I will take forward the development journey of the state,” Yadav had told reporters before heading to the Raj Bhavan where he met the governor to stake claim to form the government.



The BJP contested this assembly election without a chief ministerial face in 20 years. The saffron party got a landslide victory by winning 163 out of 230 seats, relegating the Congress to a distant second with 66 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed at least 14 rallies in a high-octane campaign in the state. Madhya Pradesh is a crucial Hindi heartland state that sends 29 MPs to the Lok Sabha, and an assembly poll victory is a major boost to the BJP's plan to get a third-straight term in power.