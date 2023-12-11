Article 370 verdict resounding declaration of hope, progress, unity: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of the Constitution’s Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) a semi-autonomous status, a resounding declaration of hope, progress, and unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

“The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else,” he said in a post on X. “I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370.”

He called the verdict not just a legal judgment but a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future, and a testament to collective resolve to build a stronger and more united India.

The Supreme Court rejected the argument that Article 370 was a permanent provision and directed that elections be held in J&K, which has been without an elected government since June 2018, by September 2024. It also called for the restoration of J&K’s statehood at the earliest.

A five-judge constitution bench held hearings for 16 days on whether the August 2019 decision of the Union government to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate J&K into two Union territories was valid before reserving its verdict on September 5.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda said the Supreme Court has rightly upheld the process, purpose, and decisions made for the removal of Articles 370. “The government led by the Honourable Prime Minister has accomplished a historic task by integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream of the nation. For this, I and millions of our workers express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who spearheaded the legal submissions on behalf of the petitioners in the case, said some battles are fought to be lost. “For history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know. The right and wrong of institutional actions will be debated for years to come. History alone is the final arbiter of the moral compass of historic decisions,” he wrote on X.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he was disappointed but not disheartened. “The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad, another former J&K chief minister, expressed his disappointment over the verdict and called it regrettable. He said Article 370 was connected to the emotions of the region’s people. Azad reiterated his criticism of its hurried abolition. “Ending it in 2019 was wrong... it was done hastily. The people of J&K cannot be asked about it so casually.” Azad said the Supreme Court should have set a date for the elections and that statehood should follow immediately.

Congress leader Karan Singh welcomed the verdict, saying it has become clear that whatever happened in 2019 was constitutionally valid. “...I request PM Modi to restore statehood soon...J&K people might not like the decision, but I am also from J&K...so, I request them to accept the decision and not go against it. Show their power through elections instead of opposing it.”