Home / India News / Evening brief: SP MLA Abu Azmi's 'Vande Mataram' remark sparks row, and all the latest news

Evening brief: SP MLA Abu Azmi's 'Vande Mataram' remark sparks row, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 19, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Respect ’Vande Mataram' but can't read it': SP MLA Abu Azmi sparks row. BJP hits back

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Wednesday sparked a controversy over Vande Mataram, prompting a stern reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Read more

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi.(HT Photo)
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi.(HT Photo)

'India greater than any entity’: Congress leader questions party, 25 allies over coalition name

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday questioned the need for the joint opposition to call itself ‘INDIA’ for next year's Lok Sabha polls, saying that the nation was ‘much greater’ than any person or entity. Read more

'I did everything she told me': Alcaraz reveals Navratilova's million-dollar advice that helped him topple Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz’s defeat of Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final might go down as one of the most famous and consequential victories in the history of men’s tennis. The rising superstar proved that he is truly the real deal, beating Djokovic on his favourite court in a high-pressure five-set match. Read more

Reddit reacts as Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘creepy’ Bawaal photoshoot: Absolutely ridiculous

Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video this week. The actors have been busy with the film's promotions. Read more

International Chess Day 2023: How playing chess can boost your memory and mental health

A game of chess can turn any dull day into an invigorating and fun-filled one. The game not only engages but also makes sure you put your thinking cap on and provide the much-needed workout to your brain. Read more

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out